Frank's Weather or Not: 5 for 5 Early Starts!

Houston, TX - ANDREA we hardly knew ye this week as our first storm of the 2019 Hurricane Season came and went! A subtropical storm (still counts) Andrea lasted less than 24 hours Monday to Tuesday but what is significant is that an early start can signal at least an average season if not above average. Average by the way, is 12 storms, 6 becoming hurricanes and 2 becoming Major Cat 3+ hurricanes. Or 12-6-2.

And this speaks to a warmer world as we are now 5 years in a row of early starts, with storms BEFORE our official June 1 start date! Here are the others:

ANA, May 8-11, 2015 with a season that ended up 11-4-2:

ANA from Wikipedia

In 2016 we had TWO early storms: Alex January 12-15 and Bonnie on May 28. The season proved to be a robust 15-7-4.

Bonnie from Wikipedia

Of course, 2017 was our Harvey year and we started with Arlene on April 19-21. The full season went 17-10-6, as in SIX Major hurricanes. What a year:

Arlene from Wikipedia

Then last year Alberto showed up on May 25th:

Alberto from Wikipedia

The year would give us 15-8-2 and those 2 were major hurricanes Florence and Michael, both of which hit the USA. Tomorrow, NOAA will drop their official prediction for the 2019 season which clearly has already begun. We'll have those on Channel 2 news and I'll repeat them Friday in my blog!

ALSO on Friday a Facebook interview with the Weatherman who actually first created the FEELS LIKE or HEAT INDEX....he called his HUMITURE. Where did he get this idea? More on Friday!!

Cheers,

Frank

