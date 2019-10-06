Unseasonably warm weather for Houston Sunday

HOUSTON - Another day of much warmer than normal temperatures today! A front is on the way but won't be felt until tomorrow.

Today's highs will be in the low 90s with records likely at Hobby Airport if it hits 93, which is the forecast.

The much anticipated front will make its way into the region overnight which means Monday will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature only in the low 80s along with a few showers.

Finally, we'll feel Fall!



