Tropical Depression Imelda dumps more than two feet of water in parts of Houston area

HOUSTON - In 48 hours, Tropical Depression Imelda dumped more than two feet of water in some parts of the Houston area, causing hundreds of water rescues, dozens of road closures and several flash flood warnings.

Heavy rain persists throughout much of the Houston area and a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southeast Harris County until 4:30 p.m. Harris County officials said the flash flood emergency was a “life-threatening situation.”

Harris County

Here’s a look at 10 of the areas in Harris County pummeled with the most water in the past two days, according to the Harris County Flood Warning System as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

East fork of San Jacinto River at FM 2090, 29.92 inches

East Fork of San Jacinto River at FM 1485, 28.28 inches

Peach Creek at FM 2090, 26.52 inches

Caney Creek at FM 2090, 24.96 inches

Creek at FM 2090, Luce Bayou at FM 2100, 20.88 inches

Cedar Bayou at US 90, 18.92 inches

Lake Houston Dam Spillway, 17.96 inches

1930 Huffman Repeater, 17.36 inches

San Jacinto River at Lake Houston Pkwy, 16.24 inches

Cedar Bayou at FM 1942, 12.56 inches

Greater Houston Region

Here’s a look at 10 of the areas in the greater Houston region inundated with the most rain in the past day, according to the National Weather Service as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

Roman Forest (1.9 east northeast), 16.88 inches

Conroe ( 0.7 miles east), 12.25 inches

east), Conroe (Montgomery County Airport), 11.05 inches

Dayton ( 1.1 miles southeast), 11 inches

southeast), Cleveland ( 3.6 miles south), 10.93 inches

south), Conroe ( 2.1 miles south southwest), 9.2 inches

south southwest), Dayton ( 0.2 miles east), 9.02 inches

east), Conroe ( 1.1 miles west), 5 inches

west), Romayor (Trinity River), 4.76 inches

(Trinity River), Galveston ( 6.4 miles southeast), 4.55 inches

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.