Tropical Depression Imelda dumps more than two feet of water in parts of Houston area

HOUSTON - In 48 hours, Tropical Depression Imelda dumped more than two feet of water in some parts of the Houston area, causing hundreds of water rescues, dozens of road closures and several flash flood warnings.
Heavy rain persists throughout much of the Houston area and a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southeast Harris County until 4:30 p.m. Harris County officials said the flash flood emergency was a “life-threatening situation.”
Harris County
Here’s a look at 10 of the areas in Harris County pummeled with the most water in the past two days, according to the Harris County Flood Warning System as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
- East fork of San Jacinto River at FM 2090, 29.92 inches
- East Fork of San Jacinto River at FM 1485, 28.28 inches
- Peach Creek at FM 2090, 26.52 inches
- Caney Creek at FM 2090, 24.96 inches
- Luce Bayou at FM 2100, 20.88 inches
- Cedar Bayou at US 90, 18.92 inches
- Lake Houston Dam Spillway, 17.96 inches
- 1930 Huffman Repeater, 17.36 inches
- San Jacinto River at Lake Houston Pkwy, 16.24 inches
- Cedar Bayou at FM 1942, 12.56 inches
Greater Houston Region
Here’s a look at 10 of the areas in the greater Houston region inundated with the most rain in the past day, according to the National Weather Service as of 7 a.m. Thursday.
- Roman Forest (1.9 east northeast), 16.88 inches
- Conroe (0.7 miles east), 12.25 inches
- Conroe (Montgomery County Airport), 11.05 inches
- Dayton (1.1 miles southeast), 11 inches
- Cleveland (3.6 miles south), 10.93 inches
- Conroe (2.1 miles south southwest), 9.2 inches
- Dayton (0.2 miles east), 9.02 inches
- Conroe (1.1 miles west), 5 inches
- Romayor (Trinity River), 4.76 inches
- Galveston (6.4 miles southeast), 4.55 inches
