Sunny Monday; rain returns to forecast Tuesday

HOUSTON - The absolutely fantastic weather of Mother’s Day will continue on Monday, but the chance of rain isn’t too far away.

Look for temperatures to climb into the low 80s on Monday, with low humidity levels. There is an air quality alert in effect, so people with respiratory conditions might want to stay indoors.

The chance of afternoon storms arrives Tuesday and stays in the forecast through Friday. These storms are not anticipated to cause any flooding concerns.

Severe storms and heavy rain are possible over the weekend with a system moving in from the West Coast.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.