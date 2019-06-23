Sultry, humid Sunday

HOUSTON - It's Noon on Sunday and the heat index is already above 100 degrees in several areas of southeast Texas!

High humidity is again in place and not going anywhere for the next several days.

Isolated and scattered showers are streaming from the coast Sunday afternoon with pockets of downpours and this trend will continue through the day with higher rain chances this afternoon.

The biggest change will be overnight into the Monday morning rush hour as a squall line of storms is expected to push through, the result of outflows generated from storms currently hammering Eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.

The biggest impact will be heavy rain and gusty winds along the leading edge of the storms and lots of lightning.

Look for isolated street flooding in the flood prone areas. Rain chances stick around for most of the week with high temperatures between 90 and 94 degrees.

