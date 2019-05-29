Strong storms possible Thursday morning

HOUSTON - Strong storms are possible Thursday as a front tries to roll through the Houston area.

A cold front that is causing severe weather in the Dallas area Wednesday will slide southeast into the region by early Thursday.

The best chance of rain early Thursday, with the highest chance of severe weather, will be northwest of Houston. Some storms could contain hail and gusty winds.

There is a possibility of a second round of storms Thursday afternoon as the front stalls across the area. These storms could also produce some heavy downpours for the evening commute.

Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies and warm, muggy conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s by the afternoon.

Some scattered storms are also possible Friday as the front falls apart over the area. Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the low 90s. A few isolated showers are possible Saturday.

Plenty of heat and sunshine will return by next week.

