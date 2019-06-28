Stormy weekend forecast for Houston

HOUSTON - The weather in Houston looks to be a bit bumpy this weekend.

A pair of high-pressure systems situated on either side of the region is funneling moisture into Southeast Texas, not only increasing the humidity but also chances for rain.

KPRC

Here’s a look at how the weekend weather is expected to play out.

Friday

This looks to be the driest day of the next three days, with a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

High temperatures will climb to the low 90s.

Saturday

Look for slightly better chances of rain, with muggy and hot conditions. There’s a 40% chance of storms by the afternoon. Temperatures will again top out in the low 90s.

Sunday

The storms will become more widespread on Sunday, with a 40% chance of rain. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 90s.

