Stormy Thursday morning possible

HOUSTON - Houston’s trademark humidity has returned and so has the chance for rain.

Scattered showers are possible by Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.

A fast-moving complex of storms is expected to swing through Houston early Thursday morning, which could make for a tough commute for some drivers. The best chance of storms in Southeast Texas is between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

KPRC

More widespread storms are possible Friday with a 50% chance of rain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but with all the humidity it won’t feel like much of a difference.

Rain sticks around through Saturday, with a 60% chance of storms.

Skies begin to clear by Sunday, but it won’t last long. Another stretch of damp weather begins Monday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.