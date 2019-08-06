Some showers for Houston before near 100-degree heat arrives

HOUSTON - Widely scattered showers forecast Tuesday for Houston will be the last decent shot at rain for a while as a heat wave takes hold.

There’s only a 20% chance of those showers on Tuesday. Otherwise, look for temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index near 100 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, a massive area of high pressure begins to settle over Southeast Texas. This will squash our rain chances while pushing temperatures into the upper 90s.

KPRC

That blistering heat sticks around through the middle of next week. While it won’t be record-breaking heat, a day or two of temperatures at 100 degrees are possible for some places.

Isolated storms return to the forecast by next Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.