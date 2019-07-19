Small break from Houston's blazing heat could arrive by next week

HOUSTON - A small break from the blazing July heat Houston has experienced the past two weeks could come by early next week.

Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s weather and the forecast cooldown.

Friday

It will be another blazing hot day Friday with temperatures in the mid-90s. The humidity remains very high, so expect heat index values to be well over 100 degrees for most places. There’s a very slim chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Weekend

Saturday will continue to be hot, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-90s. There’s a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Sunday will see a better chance of rain, about 30%, as a cold front approaches Texas. However, it will still be warm, with temperatures in the low 90s.

Next week

The cold front gets closer to the Houston region by early next week. This will translate to mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 80s. The best chance for rain looks to come Tuesday, at about 60%.

The front is forecast to stall south of Houston, which would mean a north wind for the area. That would bring in slightly cooler air, keeping temps in the upper 80s and low 90s through much of next week.

