Severe weather, storms possible Friday

HOUSTON - The KPRC Channel 2 Severe Weather Team is tracking a strong cold front that will arrive Friday, producing the threat for severe weather in Southeast Texas.

Although the most widespread and damaging storms will be northeast of our area, isolated severe storms are possible with the threat of damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

CHECK OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Strong thunderstorms will be possible ahead of the front Friday afternoon, but the greatest potential for severe storms will be Friday night.

Watch the KPRC2 forecast closely as timing could change, and be weather aware Friday into Saturday morning.

Storms could linger into early Saturday, but the forecast shows the cold front leaving Southeast Texas by Saturday morning, giving way to a beautiful weekend with cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

