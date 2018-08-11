Scattered thunderstorms pop up across southeast Texas

Scattered storms continue to pop up across Southeast Texas.

While a stationary boundary remains in place across north Texas, heavy downpours with some of these fast moving cells dropping about 0.25" of rain.

Outflow boundaries laid down by these storms may create bigger storms as we move into the afternoon which may mean rain rates of 1-2" per hour and isolated street flooding. Watch for dangerous lightning with these storms as well.

Most active time of the day will be between now and 6-7 p.m. when the heat of the day is lost and or the atmosphere becomes more stable.

High temperatures should be lower, mostly in the upper 80s and maybe a few 90s, as a result of the higher rain chances.

Keep your umbrellas handy and stay safe!

Khambrel

