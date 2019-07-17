Record-setting heat continues for Houston region

HOUSTON - The heat wave that has lasted for days is setting records across the region.

On Wednesday morning, record high minimum temperatures were set in Galveston, College Station and at Hobby Airport. This means that the low temperature was the highest it has ever been for the day at those locations.

In Galveston, the temperature only dropped to 85 degrees Wednesday morning, breaking the record for the warmest morning for the day of 84 degrees set in 1994. At Hobby Airport, the temperature only dropped to 81 degrees, breaking the record of 79 degrees set in 2010.

The heat isn’t going anywhere any time soon, but the humidity might be forced down a bit by the weekend when a cold front will try to slip through the region.

There’s a slim chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm Wednesday, but the best chances for rain arrive over the weekend through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.