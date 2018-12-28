Rain could dampen New Year's Eve plans in Houston

HOUSTON - The return of sunshine in Houston on Friday will be short-lived, as another bout of rainy weather is forecast as 2018 comes to an end.

Here’s a look at how the weather will play out during the final weekend of 2018:

Friday

Temperatures will climb into the low and mid-60s by Friday afternoon. Clouds will thicken by Friday night with temperatures dropping into the mid-40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday

Clouds will stick around for Saturday with a 40 percent chance of off-and-on rain. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-50s for highs.

Sunday

Sunday looks to be the rainiest day of the weekend. The chance of rain increases to 60 percent under cloudy skies. It will be a cold rain for fans who head to the Texans game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with temperatures staying in the low to mid-50s for the day.

New Year’s Eve

The daytime hours of New Year’s Eve, which is Monday, will also be damp. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain, and temperatures will be slightly higher in the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon.

Computer models indicate a decrease in rain chances just in time for New Year’s Eve night. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40s overnight.

New Year’s Day

Some sunshine will return during the first day of 2019, but look out for some scattered showers. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain, and temperatures will only climb into the middle 50s for highs.

