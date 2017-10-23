Tornado leaves trail of damage in two Dickinson neighborhoods, NWS says

DICKINSON, Texas - An EF-O tornado passed through Dickinson early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-O is the weakest category for a tornado. It had winds around 70 mph.

It caused damage in two subdivisions near FM 646 and Highway 3. One home had roof damage, and high winds ripped off the cover of a pickup truck, Emergency Management officials said.

There were downed trees, toppled power lines and one homeowner’s shed was damaged, according to officials.

Investigators are working to see if there was any other damage in the area.

