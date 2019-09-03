What you need to know about Tropical Storm Fernand in the Gulf

Tropical Storm Fernand is seen in this satellite image taken Sept. 3, 2019.

HOUSTON - While all eyes were focused on Dorian over the weekend, a cluster of thunderstorms began assembling in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center said at 1 p.m. that the system, which was located about 185 miles east-northeast of Tampico, Mexico, had strengthened into Tropical Storm Fernand with winds of 40 mph. It was moving west at 7 mph.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of the Mexican coast.

Meteorologist Justin Stapleton said this system is not expected to have any direct impacts on the Texas coast because of a massive area of high pressure that has settled over the Lone Star State. The clockwise winds around the high will keep the tropical system well south of the state and spin it into Mexico.

Landfall is expected Wednesday night somewhere between El Americano and La Pesca in Mexico.

For more information about what's going on in the tropics, including Hurricane Dorian, go to our Hurricane Headquarters section.

