Tropical Depression Forms In The Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Location 690 miles SW of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading W at 13 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 32.0W, 9.7N

Discussion

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nineteen was located near latitude 9.7 North, longitude 32.0 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h). A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is forecast during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible during the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 10:28 Thursday Morning, September 28th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 10:18 Thursday Morning, September 28th

Land Hazards

None