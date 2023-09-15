Tropical Depression Expected To Become A Tropical Storm This Weekend

Location 1070 miles ENE of The Lesser Antilles Wind 35 mph Heading NNW at 14 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 45.3W, 17.9N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 45.3 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and a general northwest or north-northwest motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today and it could become a hurricane by early next week.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:44 Saturday Night, September 16th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 3:49 Saturday Night, September 16th

Land Hazards

None