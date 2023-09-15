Tropical Depression Expected To Become A Tropical Storm This Weekend

|Location
|1070 miles ENE of The Lesser Antilles
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|NNW at 14 mph
|Pressure
|29.74
|Coordinates
|45.3W, 17.9N
Discussion
At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 45.3 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and a general northwest or north-northwest motion is expected to continue for the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today and it could become a hurricane by early next week.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None