Tropical Depression Forms Over The Eastern Atlantic

Location 375 miles NW of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading NNW at 8 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 28.3W, 19.6N

Discussion

At 200 PM CVT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 19.6 North, longitude 28.3 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A motion toward the north-northwest and northwest at a faster forward speed is expected through Sunday. A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast later on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or this evening. The system is likely to weaken early Sunday and degenerate to a remnant low by late Sunday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None