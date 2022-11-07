Nicole Likely To Become A Hurricane By Wednesday

Location 250 miles NE of The Northwestern Bahamas Wind 65 mph Heading WSW at 10 mph Pressure 29.06 Coordinates 74.3W, 27.3N

Discussion

At 700 PM EST (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 27.3 North, longitude 74.3 West. Nicole is moving toward the west-southwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A west-southwestward motion is expected through early Wednesday. A westward to west-northwest motion is forecast to begin later on Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the northwest and north-northwest on Thursday and Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas tonight, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area Wednesday night or early Thursday. Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday when it is near the northwestern Bahamas, and remain a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida.

Nicole is a large tropical cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 380 miles (610 km) from the center.

The minimum central pressure reported by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 984 mb (29.06 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 8:45 Tuesday Evening, November 08th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for, * The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas * Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern Bahamas * Hallandale Beach Florida to Boca Raton Florida * Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia * Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for, * North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia * Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for, * Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton Florida * Lake Okeechobee * Flagler/Volusia County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for, * South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach Florida * Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina * Anclote River Florida to Ochlockonee River Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef Florida * North of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River Florida * North of Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests in the remainder of Florida and along the southeastern coast of the United States should monitor the progress of Nicole. Additional watches or warnings may be required tonight.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 5:55 Tuesday Afternoon, November 08th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Nicole can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2, WMO header WTNT42 KNHC, and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT2.shtml.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in the northwestern Bahamas within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions beginning across all of the northwestern Bahamas tonight. Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area along the east coast of Florida Wednesday night or Thursday morning with tropical storm conditions expected by tonight or early Wednesday within the tropical storm and hurricane warning areas. Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area on Wednesday night and Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area along the west coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide,

* North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia including the St. Johns River to the Fuller Warren Bridge, 3 to 5 ft * Altamaha Sound Georgia to the South Santee River South Carolina, 2 to 4 ft * St. Johns River south of the Fuller Warren Bridge to Georgetown Florida, 2 to 4 ft * Hallandale Beach to North Palm Beach, 2 to 4 ft * Anclote River to the Ochlockonee River, 2 to 4 ft * Middle of Longboat Key to Anclote River including Tampa Bay, 1 to 3 ft * North of Ocean Reef to Hallandale Beach including Biscayne Bay, 1 to 2 ft * Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass Florida, 1 to 2 ft

Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 4 to 6 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of the northwestern Bahamas in areas of onshore winds.

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the north of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: Nicole is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts through Friday:

Northwest Bahamas into the eastern, central and northern portions of the Florida Peninsula: 3 to 5 inches with local maxima of 8 inches.

Southeast into the southern and central Appalachians, western Mid Atlantic, and eastern portions of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio: 2 to 4 inches with local maxima of 6 inches along the Blue Ridge.

Flash and urban flooding will be likely, along with possible renewed river rises on the St. Johns River, across the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rainfall from this system will spread north farther up the Eastern Seaboard late Thursday into Friday.

TORNADOES: Isolated tornadoes will be possible from eastern Florida into parts of eastern Georgia and eastern South Carolina beginning late Wednesday night and continuing through Friday.

SURF: Large swells generated by Nicole will affect the northwestern Bahamas, the east coast of Florida, and much of the southeastern United States coast during the next several days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.