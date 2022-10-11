Karl Forms In The Bay Of Campeche

Location 120 miles ENE of Veracruz Mexico Wind 40 mph Heading NW at 6 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 94.4W, 19.6N

Discussion

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Karl was located near latitude 19.6 North, longitude 94.4 West. Karl is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or so. A gradual turn to the west and west-southwest is expected on Wednesday evening and a turn to the southwest is forecast on Thursday morning. On the forecast track, Karl will be approaching the coast of Mexico on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected for the next day or so, followed by gradual weakening on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:47 Tuesday Afternoon, October 11th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the the coast of Mexico from Cabo Rojo southward to Puerto Veracruz.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * Cabo Rojo to Puerto Veracruz

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in southeastern Mexico should monitor the progress of this system.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 4:27 Tuesday Afternoon, October 11th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Karl can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC.

RAINFALL: Karl is expected to produce the following rainfall totals:

*Isthmus of Tehuantepec, 3 to 6 inches, with local maximum up to 10 inches. *Southern Sierra Madre Oriental and adjacent coast, 2 to 4 inches with local maximum up to 6 inches.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible along the Mexican coastline in the watch area starting Thursday.

SURF: Swells generate by Karl are expected to effect the Mexican coastline for the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.