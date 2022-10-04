Depression Moving Northwestward With Little Change In Strength

Location 480 miles W of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading NW at 8 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 31.2W, 15.8N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 15.8 North, longitude 31.2 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h) and a general motion toward the northwest is expected through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast and the system is expected to dissipate in a couple of days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 3:51 Wednesday Night, October 05th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 3:38 Wednesday Night, October 05th

Land Hazards

None.