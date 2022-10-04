Depression Moving Northwestward With Little Change In Strength

|Location
|480 miles W of The Cabo Verde Islands
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|NW at 8 mph
|Pressure
|29.74
|Coordinates
|31.2W, 15.8N
Discussion
At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 15.8 North, longitude 31.2 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h) and a general motion toward the northwest is expected through Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast and the system is expected to dissipate in a couple of days.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None.