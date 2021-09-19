New Tropical Depression Forms Over The Far Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Location 330 miles SW of The Southernmost Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading NNW at 14 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 28.2W, 11.8N

Discussion

At 800 AM CVT (0900 UTC), the center of newly formed Tropical Depression Seventeen was located near latitude 11.8 North, longitude 28.2 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today. A motion toward northwest is forecast to begin by tonight and continue through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected for the next couple of days, and the depression could become a tropical storm later today or on Monday. By Tuesday, environmental conditions are is expected to become less conducive for development, and the system is forecast to begin a slow weakening trend.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None.