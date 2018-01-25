Hurricane Harvey victims outraged over forgotten neighborhoods, lack of funding

HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey victims are expected to speak Thursday about what they are calling forgotten neighborhoods and preparing for water catastrophes.

Civic clubs, church members, social clubs and homeowners gathered to address how some neighborhoods have been forgotten when it comes to cleanup and grant funding.

Several community leaders spoke, including City Councilman At-Large Michael Kubosh, attorney Jim Blackburn, planning manger Tracy Stephens and Charles X White, mitigation and safety consultant.

They discussed the millions of dollars donated for relief that were not distributed to minority neighborhoods, water pathways to drainage systems and mitigation best practices, and analyzed the data from 2001 to 2017.



