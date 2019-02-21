Hurricane Harvey Registry's first report released

HOUSTON - The first public report from the Hurricane Harvey Registry was released at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The registry is a collaboration by the Environmental Defense Fund, Rice University and health departments in Houston that is still collecting information about the health impacts in the wake of Harvey.

The survey featured 9,798 registrants as of Jan. 2. Over 29,000 residents across the reagion were captured.

Out of those numbers:

44 percent had their home flooded

55 percent had their home damaged

34 percent had vehicle damage

43 percent had electricity loss

41 percent had income loss

The report looked at displacement, debris, physical health and mental health.

Click here to read the full initial report.

Mayor Sylvester Turner was joined by Rice University Provost Marie Lynn Miranda, Chief Environmental Science Officer at the Houston Health Department Loren Raun, Executive Director of Harris County Public Health Umair Shah and Senior Director for Climate and Health at Environmental Defense Fund Elena Craft.

Turner encouraged more residents to take the survey.

Click here to read more about the registry and to take the survey.

