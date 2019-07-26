Houston's weather turns muggy, damp this weekend

HOUSTON - After a spectacular break from the typically hot and humid weather of a Houston summer, the weather begins a turn back toward average this weekend.

Friday started out with the dry air still in place, but winds will shift back to the south and bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

A warm front moves north across the region during the weekend, meaning a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the weekend. Temperatures will also climb back into the mid-90s.

The pattern remains unsettled but much warmer and humid through the middle of next week as Houston is sandwiched between two areas of high pressure.

