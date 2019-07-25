Houston comes within 1 degree of tying 125-year record

HOUSTON - Houston got a taste of autumn Thursday morning, with a near-record low temperature and extremely low humidity.

The 66-degree temperature recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Thursday morning was just one degree away from tying the record low for July 25 of 65 degrees set in 1894.

Friday will see another fall-like start with morning temperatures in the upper 60s.

Days will still be hot with temperatures near 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday afternoons, but with the dry air in place, it won’t feel too bad.

All good things…

Make sure to enjoy the unseasonably cool air while it’s around because the pattern changes back to typical summertime weather this weekend when the cold front that brought the pleasant change returns as a warm front.

The front will bring increased chances of rain for on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will also increase to more seasonal averages of the mid-90s by early next week.

A dome of high pressure will settle in by the middle of next week, pushing temperatures into the upper 90s.

Tracking the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is still watching the potential for a system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico within the next five days. However, the chances of that happening are at a very low 10%.

