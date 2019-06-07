Heavy rains bring flooding, damage to Fort Bend County on Thursday

Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Fort Bend County on June 6, 2019, including the Tierra Grande area.

TIERRA GRANDE, Texas - Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of the Tierra Grande area in Fort Bend County, the sheriff's office there said.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office said a helicopter ride gave investigators a better look at the rising waters near Tierra Grande.

The storms produced hail and strong winds in some areas, such as Orchard, causing debris to fly through the air, according to the sheriff's office.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for not only Fort Bend County, but also Brazoria County on Thursday evening.

