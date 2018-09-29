Galveston hit hard in Saturday morning rain, some residents undeterred

GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston has seen the heaviest rain before 10 a.m. Saturday -- just under four inches, (3.92" to be exact) fell between 6 and 9 a.m. with much of that in a one hour period and has prompted a flood advisory for the East end of Galveston Island until Noon Saturday.

A marine warning was issued until 10 a.m. with the possibility of water spouts and strong wind in the coastal waters between High Island and Freeport.

There is also a high risk of rip currents until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Some residents took the opportunity to kayak in the water on the Strand.

Moderate-to-heavy rain continues to affect the Greater Houston region with heavy rain and lightning widening and impacting north Harris County as the line of storms moves north. Rain rates of 1.5" per hour have been observed so street flooding is possible in those areas.

