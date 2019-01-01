Dense fog advisory kicks of New Year's Day in Houston

HOUSTON - The greater Houston area had an unwelcomed start to 2019 with a dense fog advisory early Tuesday morning

Visibility was so poor that drivers heading home from New Year’s Eve celebrations had a dangerous drive home.

Several accidents occurred in Houston Tuesday morning, and fog was to blame for a 20 car pile-up accident near Austin Texas.

After 8 a.m. the weather will make a turn for the better, and people can expect a pleasant New Year's Day afternoon with temperatures in the low 60s.

However, the pleasant weather won’t last long.

Heavy rain will build in by lunchtime on Wednesday and last through Thursday. The Heavy downpours could produce street flooding.

About 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected with isolated spots picking up more than 3 inches. The National Weather Service is monitoring the forecast and might issue a Flash Flood Watch

Conditions will improve late in the day Thursday. Sunshine will take over Friday and gorgeous weather is expected for the first weekend of 2019.

