Decent start to the week before murky stretch of weather

HOUSTON - The week will start on a seasonable note before the cloudy, humid and wet weather overtakes Houston.

Clouds will increase through the day Monday with temperatures topping out in the mid-60s for most places.

Rain moves in after midnight with a wet Tuesday expected. Temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees by the Tuesday afternoon with off-and-on showers and storms forecast.

The damp weather sticks around through the weekend, with only a few breaks in the clouds expected.

Temperatures will remain warm, climbing into the upper 70s and even the low 80s for some places by the end of the week.

