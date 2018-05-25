Another muggy day with downpours

HOUSTON - Seems like you’re listening to a broken record, but Mother Nature isn’t changing the tune Friday.

The day will start with temperatures in the 70s for most, but will quickly warm through the 80s and into the low 90s by the afternoon.

As the day heats up, the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will also increase.

Those chances begin decreasing for the weekend with dry and very hot weather forecast for the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day looks dry with a high near 100 degrees.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.