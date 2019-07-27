And just like that...humidity, showers return to Houston forecast

HOUSTON - Our summertime weather pattern is back.

That means humid days with chances of showers and thunderstorms.

That will be the case for the next several days starting Saturday as showers move in off the Gulf of Mexico to the east of the Houston Metro.

Look for about a 20-30 percent rain chance Saturday, increasing to about 40 percent for Sunday.

Highs both days will be in the low 90s.

We'll see a warm-up into next week into the mid-90s and rain chances every day.

Stay hydrated!

