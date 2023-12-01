69º
Weather

Foggy ride to work, more rain expected this afternoon

Dense fog advisory in effect through 9am

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Fog this morning, rain this afternoon & tonight:

A dense fog advisory is in effect through 9am for most of SE Texas. Visibilities are down to 1/4 mile in some spots. Be attentive driving to work. This afternoon we have a 40% chance of more rain. These showers could stick around through tonight and Saturday morning.

If you’re heading out to any events Friday night, like the Sugar Land tree lighting, be prepared for rain. The hope is the spotty shower will fall somewhere else.

This Weekend’s Forecast:

Our coastal cities have a chance of rain that could linger throughout the day Saturday. Away from the coast we’ll be dry Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Dickens on the Strand will feel and look like London. Texans tailgate is cool, in the lower 60s.

10-Day forecast:

Next week is mostly quiet with seasonable afternoon temperatures.

