Cooler temperatures are finally here!

Today’s Forecast:
Our cold front passed through last night leaving us with much cooler weather! We have gusty winds from the north that will stay with us through the afternoon. We will have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s for most of the day. I put our high at 60.
Travel day Wednesday
If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving Wednesday, there should be no issues with the weather across Texas! The eastern US will have snow and rain from Maine to Florida Wednesday, so airline traffic might become congested if you’re heading out east!
Thanksgiving Forecast:
Thanksgiving Day looks chilly, starting in the mid 40s and only reaching the upper 50s with a slight rain chance shows up by afternoon.
10-Day forecast:
After our front today we will see cool and dry weather for the holidays. We have a small chance of rain Thursday.
Tracking the Tropics:
There are two areas the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for possible development. One has a low threat and one has a medium chance of forming over the next seven days. Neither is a threat to the Gulf.
For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.