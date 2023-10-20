Challenging record highs today & tomorrow

Friday’s Forecast:
Friday will be dry and hot! Dry air heats up more efficiently than humid air which will bring us to the lower-90s this afternoon. We’ll challenge record highs Friday as we climb to 92°. The record is 93° from 2004.
Friday Night Forecast:
Friday night will be perfect for the football games! Temperatures will start warm, with light winds from the SW.
Saturday’s Forecast:
Saturday will be hot with highs in the lower-90s, but it will be less humid and sunny so it should feel pretty nice most of the day.
Tracking the Tropics:
Tropical storm Tammy formed Wednesday. It will hit the Leeward Islands with hurricane force winds and then curve northeast. Tammy will not affect the lower-48, but Puerto Rico will see rough surf, heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
Hurricane Norma is a major category 3 hurricane. It likely will make a direct hit on Cabo San Lucas early Sunday morning as a Category 1 Hurricane. This area of Mexico usually only gets rain from tropical systems. This is important rain as long as the winds don’t cause too much damage.
For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.
10-Day Forecast:
A good end of the week for outdoor plans with plenty of sunshine and heating up through Saturday. Rain from Norma may bring us a few showers Monday through Wednesday of next week. A cold front at the end of next week may bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday through the weekend.