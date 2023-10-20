Challenging record highs today & tomorrow

Friday’s Forecast:

Friday will be dry and hot! Dry air heats up more efficiently than humid air which will bring us to the lower-90s this afternoon. We’ll challenge record highs Friday as we climb to 92°. The record is 93° from 2004.

Climbing to 92° this afternoon

Friday Night Forecast:

Friday night will be perfect for the football games! Temperatures will start warm, with light winds from the SW.

No issues for the games!

Saturday’s Forecast:

Saturday will be hot with highs in the lower-90s, but it will be less humid and sunny so it should feel pretty nice most of the day.

Saturday will be warm, but dry!

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical storm Tammy formed Wednesday. It will hit the Leeward Islands with hurricane force winds and then curve northeast. Tammy will not affect the lower-48, but Puerto Rico will see rough surf, heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Tammy will not impact the lower-48.

Hurricane Norma is a major category 3 hurricane. It likely will make a direct hit on Cabo San Lucas early Sunday morning as a Category 1 Hurricane. This area of Mexico usually only gets rain from tropical systems. This is important rain as long as the winds don’t cause too much damage.

Hurricane Norma will impact Cabo through the weekend.

10-Day Forecast:

A good end of the week for outdoor plans with plenty of sunshine and heating up through Saturday. Rain from Norma may bring us a few showers Monday through Wednesday of next week. A cold front at the end of next week may bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday through the weekend.