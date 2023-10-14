Cooler and windy weekend!

Weekend Forecast:

Breezy conditions in the wake of the front that pushed into the Gulf overnight. The wind will stick around this weekend as the temperatures get cooler.

Cooler and windy this weekend. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The hour by hour forecast shows the wonderful Saturday temperatures ahead!

Cooler temps for today with windy conditions. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

In the Atlantic we have Tropical Storm Sean which is not expected to impact the United States. There’s another region that has a high chance for development. If it organizes and gets a name it will be called “Tammy.” Our tropical threat is likely over in Texas, check out Frank’s blog from October 6th for more information.

TS Sean expected to stay in Atlantic while area off the coast of Africa has a high chance of becoming the next named storm, "Tammy." (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

Lots going on this weekend with Bayou City Art Festival, Wings over Houston, the Astros and Texans in action.

Today is the Annular Eclipse day(maximum eclipse occurs around noon).

Solar Eclipse Times Saturday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)