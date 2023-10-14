Cooler and windy weekend!

Weekend Forecast:
Breezy conditions in the wake of the front that pushed into the Gulf overnight. The wind will stick around this weekend as the temperatures get cooler.
The hour by hour forecast shows the wonderful Saturday temperatures ahead!
Tracking the Tropics:
In the Atlantic we have Tropical Storm Sean which is not expected to impact the United States. There’s another region that has a high chance for development. If it organizes and gets a name it will be called “Tammy.” Our tropical threat is likely over in Texas, check out Frank’s blog from October 6th for more information.
For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.
10-Day Forecast:
Lots going on this weekend with Bayou City Art Festival, Wings over Houston, the Astros and Texans in action.
Today is the Annular Eclipse day(maximum eclipse occurs around noon).