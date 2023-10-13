Temperatures heating up!

Today’s Forecast:

It’s a nice start to the day with temperatures in the mid-60s to lower-70s. A cold front is moving close to us through the day today which will bring a warm southwest wind. This will help highs climb to the lower-90s.

The cooler air will start to move in overnight into Saturday and the rest of the weekend will be amazing.

Tracking the Tropics:

In the Atlantic Tropical Storm Sean formed Wednesday morning, but by Thursday it was already losing strength. Our tropical threat is likely over in Texas, check out Frank’s blog from October 6th for more information.

10-Day Forecast:

Thursday and Friday we will dry out and warm back to the mid-to-upper 80s. Our next cold front moves through dry on Friday which will cool us down just in time for the weekend and the Bayou City Art Festival!

Don’t forget the Annular Eclipse on Saturday (maximum eclipse occurs around noon).