Tracking rain today & tomorrow before the cold front arrives

We go from talking about heat and humidity to a flood threat today through Thursday. It’s already raining this Tuesday morning, and more is expected. We have a low and medium flood threat along I-10 and our coastal cities. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the upper-80s and lower-90s.
Flood threat Wednesday:
Abudant moisture replaces the heat in southeast Texas. This translates to the potential for street flooding today, tomorrow and Thursday. Threats are small to medium. Don’t let you guard down as you drive around the next three days.
Cold front Thursday:
A real fall cold front moves into SE Texas Thursday. We will have the chance for heavy downpours and thunderstorms Thursday morning as the front moves through. You are going to love this!
Tracking the Tropics:
Philippe is the only storm in the Atlantic and there isn’t any other systems to track for now.