Tracking rain today & tomorrow before the cold front arrives

Flood threat along I-10 and especially for our coastal cities

Tuesday’s Forecast:

We go from talking about heat and humidity to a flood threat today through Thursday. It’s already raining this Tuesday morning, and more is expected. We have a low and medium flood threat along I-10 and our coastal cities. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Cold front arrives Thursday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our southwestern cities could get up to 3" today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Flood threat Wednesday:

Abudant moisture replaces the heat in southeast Texas. This translates to the potential for street flooding today, tomorrow and Thursday. Threats are small to medium. Don’t let you guard down as you drive around the next three days.

Low flood threat for almost all of SE Texas (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold front Thursday:

A real fall cold front moves into SE Texas Thursday. We will have the chance for heavy downpours and thunderstorms Thursday morning as the front moves through. You are going to love this!

We start the day with heavy rain (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A medium threat for our western cities Thursday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Possible rain totals through Thursday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Here is how the front affects our temperatures (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Philippe is the only storm in the Atlantic and there isn’t any other systems to track for now.

Philippe is expted to remain a tropical storm as it moves north the next five days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

Our first cold front of the season is here Thursday! We’ll get heavy rain and a much needed cool down!