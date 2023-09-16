Keep the umbrella handy!

Showers most likely the first half of our weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Storms are tracking across the area moving around 40mph and some heavy downpours have been dropping nearly an inch of rain in less than an hour! They’ll be winding down aorund 6-7pm tonight and we’ll stay muggy and mild through the rest of the night.

Saturday evening forecast

Tracking the Tropics:

Lee is a post-tropical low situated close enough to the northeast coast of the U.S. to cause high tides/surf along with high winds. the storm is picking up speed and as of the 4am advisory was moving north at 25mph. Rip currents warnings are posted along the east coast. Nova Scotia, Canada is expected to take a direct hit from what will be a tropical storm. Frank wrote an excellent article on what is expected as Lee moves into the Bay of Fundy.

"Lee" is a post tropical storm with 80mph winds as of the 4am advisory.

Margot is a Category 1 hurricane moving north. There is also a cluster of storms that will become Nigel soon. These are not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Active Atlantic but not threats to the Gulf

10-Day Forecast:

After the rain moves out we’ll have a dry feel to start next week. A hot and humid feel is back Tuesday. The Astros final two home series of the season are within the next ten days. Temperatures head back to the mid-90s through Saturday of next week.