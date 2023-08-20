Hot weekend ahead! Tracking the tropics

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+
Sunday’s Forecast:
Another day of scorching heat is likely to finish the weekend. We’ve seen 21 consecutive days of 100+ degree temperatures. Expect more of that for Sunday as temps will be in the 90s quickly after sunrise and 100-105 through the afternoon.
Tracking the Tropics:
There are several regions in the Atlantic Basin that has a chance for development in the next week, but the one we’re watching the closest is an area in the Gulf of Mexico. This area has a chance (50%) of forming by Monday. Hurricane Hilary is a major hurricane and heading toward Southern California as at least a tropical storm. Expected rain amounts of only a few inches on normally dry desert and mountains could lead to catastrophic flooding in some areas.
We will get rainfall from this Gulf system on Tuesday, though not the soaking rain we really need. The American model keeps our heaviest rainfall to the south. The European model brings some heavy rain to Houston.
Hilary has begun a weakening process but will still be dangerous heavy rainfall to all of Southern California and even into Nevada. For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.
10-Day Forecast:
Our streak of triple digit heat continues this week. As we get to the weekend our weather pattern changes. High pressure moves north, allowing the chance of widespread rain and lower temperatures next week.