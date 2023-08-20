Hot weekend ahead! Tracking the tropics

Looking for possible tropical development in the next 24 hours in Gulf

Sunday’s Forecast:

Another day of scorching heat is likely to finish the weekend. We’ve seen 21 consecutive days of 100+ degree temperatures. Expect more of that for Sunday as temps will be in the 90s quickly after sunrise and 100-105 through the afternoon.

Another hot day ahead with near record temperatures in sight. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

There are several regions in the Atlantic Basin that has a chance for development in the next week, but the one we’re watching the closest is an area in the Gulf of Mexico. This area has a chance (50%) of forming by Monday. Hurricane Hilary is a major hurricane and heading toward Southern California as at least a tropical storm. Expected rain amounts of only a few inches on normally dry desert and mountains could lead to catastrophic flooding in some areas.

A busy Atlantic for tropical activity in the week ahead. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We will get rainfall from this Gulf system on Tuesday, though not the soaking rain we really need. The American model keeps our heaviest rainfall to the south. The European model brings some heavy rain to Houston.

Looking for possible tropical development in the next 24 hours in Gulf (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday rain chances as system moves into south Texas (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Hilary has begun a weakening process but will still be dangerous heavy rainfall to all of Southern California and even into Nevada. For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

Hilary decreasing in strength but still a potent rain maker as it heads toward California today. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Our streak of triple digit heat continues this week. As we get to the weekend our weather pattern changes. High pressure moves north, allowing the chance of widespread rain and lower temperatures next week.