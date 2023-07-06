Scattered thunderstorms expected again Thursday

These storms could produce heavy downpours that lead to flooding. There is a low flood risk.

Today’s Forecast:

This morning we’re tracking showers pushing onshore. The shower and storm chances will hang out through the morning hours and into mid-afternoon before winding down around 5pm. The primary threat is heavy rain and while there is a low flood concern at this point, a quick 2″ of rain can cause problems in low-lying areas. Temperatures will top out in the lower-to-mid 90s.

10-Day Forecast:

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected every day through Friday. This is not the week to wash the car. We’ll get hotter and drier this weekend.

Tracking the Tropics:

No tropical systems are in the Atlantic basin, and none are expected to form in the next seven days. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.