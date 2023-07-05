Tracking Aftenoon Storms For Back To Work

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Wednesday we will once again see chances for diurnal showers and thunderstorms. These cells can produce frequent lightning strikes but they should dissipate by 6PM. Temperatures will top out in the lower-to-mid 90s.

Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday Afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thursday’s Forecast:

Scattered thunderstorms will be likely early afternoon on Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the lower-to-mid 90s.

Thursday Afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

These storms could produce heavy downpours that lead to flooding. There is a low flood risk.

Low street flooding risk Thursday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected every day through Friday. This is not the week to wash the car. We’ll get hotter and drier this weekend.

10-Day Forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

No tropical systems are in the Atlantic basin, and none are expected to form in the next seven days. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.