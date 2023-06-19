Excessive heat warning extended through Tuesday night

Monday’s Forecast:
Don’t expect to see any relief when we head back to work this week. The heat index will make it feel like 110-115 degrees again Monday afternoon. Excessive heat warning have been extended through Tuesday night and will most likely include Wednesday.
Oppressive heat through Wednesday:
The dome of high pressure is firmly in control through mid-week. Temperatures will be around triple digits with a dangerous heat index. An area of low pressure drops temperatures Thursday and also brings a chance of rain.
Tracking the tropics:
A rare tropical disturbance has formed in the open Atlantic Ocean. The water in the Atlantic is already in August and September norms, so this easily could become a tropical storm or even a hurricane. It will not move into the Gulf of Mexico. This will either die out near the Caribbean and Puerto Rico or turn north and not directly affect the United States. A storm forming in this area is incredibly rare. Only five storms have formed in the open Atlantic since 1950! Most June storms form in the Gulf of Mexico, northern Caribbean, or southeast coast. There is another wave getting more organized closer to Africa. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.
10-Day Forecast:
After the temperatures lower Thursday and Friday the high may build back in. We could climb back to the upper 90s starting this weekend.