Excessive heat warning extended through Tuesday night

Monday’s Forecast:

Don’t expect to see any relief when we head back to work this week. The heat index will make it feel like 110-115 degrees again Monday afternoon. Excessive heat warning have been extended through Tuesday night and will most likely include Wednesday.

Temps climb to 100 degrees (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Oppressive heat through Wednesday:

The dome of high pressure is firmly in control through mid-week. Temperatures will be around triple digits with a dangerous heat index. An area of low pressure drops temperatures Thursday and also brings a chance of rain.

Heat index above 113 degrees through Wednesday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We finally head toward more of a typical summertime pattern Thursday and Friday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

A rare tropical disturbance has formed in the open Atlantic Ocean. The water in the Atlantic is already in August and September norms, so this easily could become a tropical storm or even a hurricane. It will not move into the Gulf of Mexico. This will either die out near the Caribbean and Puerto Rico or turn north and not directly affect the United States. A storm forming in this area is incredibly rare. Only five storms have formed in the open Atlantic since 1950! Most June storms form in the Gulf of Mexico, northern Caribbean, or southeast coast. There is another wave getting more organized closer to Africa. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.

We are mostly likely looking at will soon be Tropical Storm Bret (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Forecast through Wednesday June 28th (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Since 1950 most storms form in this red area in the month of June (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

After the temperatures lower Thursday and Friday the high may build back in. We could climb back to the upper 90s starting this weekend.