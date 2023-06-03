Heat, humidity, and a tropical storm in the Gulf

Saturday Hour by Hour:

Hour by hour rain chances increase slightly this afternoon. Highs will still head toward the low 90s.

Highs today again in the low 90s (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saturday’s Forecast:

Today will be similar to Friday with highs in the lower 90s. Here is the future track graphic for what is expected this afternoon.

Rain chances increase for Saturday afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We have an air quality alert for sensitive groups.

Ozone may be unhealthy for sensitive groups this afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain returns Sunday:

Shower and storm chances return Sunday with a low flood threat.

Rain chances increase on Sunday and for the first part of next week. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If the heaviest rain falls in the Houston area we could get street flooding (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain chances for Sunday will increase chances of flooding. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

Tropical Depression Two has strengthened into Tropical Storm Arlene in the Eastern Gulf. Winds are sustained at 40mph, making it a very low end tropical storm. Arlene is moving south where it is forecast to weaken into a depression again as early as this evening.

Arlene still a TS but will weaken today. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tropical Storm Arlene is the first named system of the 2023 Atlantic tropical season. Our next named system will be called Bret.

Arlene was the first name. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.

Download today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

A high pressure system moves in which keeps our rain chances low Saturday. As the high retreats Sunday we will start to see our rain chances increase through early next week.