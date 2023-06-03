Heat, humidity, and a tropical storm in the Gulf

Hour by hour rain chances increase slightly this afternoon. Highs will still head toward the low 90s.
Saturday’s Forecast:
Today will be similar to Friday with highs in the lower 90s. Here is the future track graphic for what is expected this afternoon.
We have an air quality alert for sensitive groups.
Rain returns Sunday:
Shower and storm chances return Sunday with a low flood threat.
Tracking the tropics:
Tropical Depression Two has strengthened into Tropical Storm Arlene in the Eastern Gulf. Winds are sustained at 40mph, making it a very low end tropical storm. Arlene is moving south where it is forecast to weaken into a depression again as early as this evening.
Tropical Storm Arlene is the first named system of the 2023 Atlantic tropical season. Our next named system will be called Bret.