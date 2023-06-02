Tracking heat and humidity here, a tropical depression in the Gulf

Watch extended weather coverage on KPRC 2+

Friday’s Forecast:

Friday will be similar to Thursday with a humid and hot feel. We’ll heat up to the lower-90s with a small chance for an isolated shower. We have an air quality alert for sensitive groups.

Temps climb to the lower 90s with a 20% chance of rain (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ozone may be unhealthy for sensitive groups this afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain returns Sunday:

It may be a stormy end to the weekend with rain possible.

40% chance of afternoon showers and storms (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

Tropical Depression Two is in the Eastern Gulf moving south. It weakens this weekend as it moves toward Cuba. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.

Weakens as it moves south (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Download today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

A high pressure system moves in which keeps our rain chances low the next two days. As the high retreats Sunday we will start to see our rain chances increase through early next week.