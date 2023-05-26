Getting hotter this afternoon

Watch extended coverage on KPRC 2+

Friday’s Forecast:

Friday will be hot and sunny. Temperatures climb to the upper-80s and lower-90s, but thanks to lower humidity it will feel nice. We do have an air quality alert, so if you suffer from respiratory problems try to limit your time outdoors this afternoon.

Temperatures climb to 90 degrees this afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ozone may be unhealthy for sensitive groups this afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Memorial Day weekend forecast:

Memorial Day weekend temperatures climb to the lower 90s through Saturday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of rain Sunday. This will be the day it feels humid outside. Memorial Day Monday is muggy with a 30% chance of rain.

High temp 88 degrees with a 30% chance of rain (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, which means we have seasonal temperatures this holiday weekend. While 2015 set the record for Houston rain on Memorial Day. This was not our infamous Memorial Day flood of 2016.

The warmest Memorial Day was in 2004. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean for possible development. There’s a 10% chance of this becoming a tropical system in the next 7 days.

10% chance of a tropical system forming within the next seven days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Although this area is unlikely to develop into a named system, a non-tropical low will move along a front and bring impacts to the Carolinas. They’ll have gusty winds, dangerous surf, and heavy rain. The entire southeast Atlantic coast has a high rip current risk this Memorial Day weekend.

Here is what the SE U.S. can expect (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The ridge of high pressure that brings dry weather for the start of our Memorial Day Weekend, breaks down Sunday. That change gives us a chance of rain Monday through Wednesday of next week.

What to expect through Sunday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Hurricane season starts June 1st:

If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.