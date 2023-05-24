Tracking storms this morning

Watch extended weather coverage on KPRC 2+

Wednesday’s Forecast:

This morning we’re tracking a line of strong thunderstorms trying to move into the Houston area. Our western counties will get heavy rain and lightning for our early ride to work. If the storms don’t fall apart Houston will get rain this morning. As temperatures heat up to near 90 degrees this afternoon, we have another chance to get strong thunderstorms.

40% chance of additional storms this afternoon in Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

2pm - possible storms in SE Texas (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The humidity climbs Sunday and Memorial Day. The heat index will range from the mid and upper-90s for the start of next week.

What to expect through Friday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Memorial Weekend:

This is going to bring a hot feeling Memorial Weekend with highs in the lower-90s, perfect for the pool.

Make sure you drink plenty of water! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Hurricane season starts June 1st:

If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.