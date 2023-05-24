Tracking storms this morning

Watch extended weather coverage on KPRC 2+
Wednesday’s Forecast:
This morning we’re tracking a line of strong thunderstorms trying to move into the Houston area. Our western counties will get heavy rain and lightning for our early ride to work. If the storms don’t fall apart Houston will get rain this morning. As temperatures heat up to near 90 degrees this afternoon, we have another chance to get strong thunderstorms.
10-day Forecast:
The humidity climbs Sunday and Memorial Day. The heat index will range from the mid and upper-90s for the start of next week.
Memorial Weekend:
This is going to bring a hot feeling Memorial Weekend with highs in the lower-90s, perfect for the pool.
Hurricane season starts June 1st:
If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.