Warm with a chance of rain today

Monday’s Forecast:

Temperatures climb to the mid-80s this afternoon with a 20% chance of rain. If we get rain, most of it will fall south of I-10.

20% chance of afternoon rain in Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Best chance of rain is along our coastal cities (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

An early look at the tropics:

A broad area of low pressure near the Turks and Caicos Islands has a 10% chance of becoming a tropical storm in the next seven days. It is drifting north and will not affect the United States even if it does get a name. While we are a week and a half out from the official start of hurricane season, it’s not that rare to get a storm before June 1st. In fact, we’ve had a named storm form before June 1st seven of the past eight years. Last year we did not have a storm form before June 1st. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.

10% chace of becoming a tropical storm in the next seven days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We have a chance of rain through Thursday. The humidity and heat climb at the end of the week. Memorial Day weekend looks dry and hot with temperatures feeling like the mid and upper-90s.