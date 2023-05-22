70º

LIVE

Weather

Warm with a chance of rain today

Afternoon showers are possible through Thursday

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Weather Forecast

Monday’s Forecast:

Temperatures climb to the mid-80s this afternoon with a 20% chance of rain. If we get rain, most of it will fall south of I-10.

20% chance of afternoon rain in Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Best chance of rain is along our coastal cities (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

An early look at the tropics:

A broad area of low pressure near the Turks and Caicos Islands has a 10% chance of becoming a tropical storm in the next seven days. It is drifting north and will not affect the United States even if it does get a name. While we are a week and a half out from the official start of hurricane season, it’s not that rare to get a storm before June 1st. In fact, we’ve had a named storm form before June 1st seven of the past eight years. Last year we did not have a storm form before June 1st. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.

10% chace of becoming a tropical storm in the next seven days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We have a chance of rain through Thursday. The humidity and heat climb at the end of the week. Memorial Day weekend looks dry and hot with temperatures feeling like the mid and upper-90s.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Two-time Emmy award winning meteorologist and recipient of the 2022 American Meteorological Society’s award for Excellence in Science Reporting by a Broadcast Meteorologist.

email