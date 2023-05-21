70º

Cooler, cloudy and damp Sunday

Highs in the upper 70s for some!

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Today’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – It’s going to be a cloudy, damp day. A disturbance has moved in from the west and will bring light shower chances through the day. We could see a few isolated thunderstorms south of I-10. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

It will be cloudy.
Scattered light rain Sunday afternoon

10-day Forecast:

This week we are turning up the heat and going into a summerlike pattern! We’ll be back in the upper 80s to low 90s, with afternoon streamer showers possible daily. Right now Memorial Day Weekend looks hot and dry, perfect for the pool!

We are heating up this week!

Two-time Emmy award winning meteorologist and recipient of the 2022 American Meteorological Society’s award for Excellence in Science Reporting by a Broadcast Meteorologist.

Meteorologist, craft beer guru, dad to Maya and Ella and a sock and cheese addict.

